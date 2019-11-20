Tiger Shroff is the new action star of Bollywood and there is no denial to the fact that there is a separate fan base to the actor’s super physique. While we have witnessed enough of his action skills in movies like Baaghi and War, the actor never misses a chance to take a chill pill with his fans on social media.

Just a few hours ago, Tiger shared a throwback picture during his one of the shoots, on Instagram. While his picture was flooded by comments of his fans, the caption was something which took away all the limelight.

In the picture, Tiger is seen posing in water with his washboard abs. He captioned the image with,” Throwback to one of my first shoots ever…kaash thodi daadhi bhi hoti#backintheday #bachpan.”

Even Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and WAR director Siddharth Anand replied in the comment section.

His Baaghi 3 co-actor Vijay Varma too replied on the picture and it was really funny.

He wrote, ” Apni toh abhi bhi nahi hai.. daadhi”.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma, who is currently shooting for ‘Baaghi 3‘ along with Tiger Shroff in Serbia, says he is having a gala time with the latter on the sets.

“I am really having a great time during the shoot of ‘Baaghi 3’ in Serbia, the shoot is coming out really well. Tiger and I share a great bond and I’m sure that it will be reflected on the big screen,” he said.

Vijay also shared his admiration for Tiger’s father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is fondly known as Jaggu dada.

