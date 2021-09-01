Advertisement

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. Fans of the popular franchise rejoiced after both the star recently flew to St Petersburg to shoot for the film. Now the team has moved to another location after completing the Russia schedule.

Maneesh Sharma’s directorial is the third instalment of the popular action-thriller franchise. The film has been in talks since its inception. Pictures from the set also went viral on social media. Now Salman Katrina has moved to Istanbul, Turkey to continue the shoot of the film.

Advertisement

Once again pictures of Salman Khan posing with fans on the sets from Turkey are now doing rounds on social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

[Latest Pic]: #SalmanKhan with a fan on the sets of #Tiger3 in Istanbul, Turkey..!! pic.twitter.com/o6yd7riP8B — Salman Khan FC (@SalmansDynamite) August 29, 2021

Previously, Salman Khan’s look from the sets of Tiger 3 went viral on social media. In the pictures, the superstar was seen with a heavy beard and a wig with long hair. He was also seen wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim and completed his look with a checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers.

Maneesh Sharma’s film, which is backed by Yashraj Films, had initially kicked off in Mumbai and now has moved to international locations. Reportedly, Salman Khan and Katrina will head to Vienna after finishing off the Istanbul schedule.

Must Read: Breaking! Dilip Kumar’s Wife Saira Banu Shifted To ICU Due To Blood Pressure Related Issues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube