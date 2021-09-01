Advertisement

Earlier this year, legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away and left a void in the world that can never be fulfilled. The actor’s condition was critical for months and was suffering from prolonged illness. Today, his wife Saira Banu was admitted to the ICU and family friend Faisal Farooqui revealed that she has been under a ‘lot of stress’ after the passing away of Dilip Saab.

The actress is reportedly hospitalized for having chest congestions and blood pressure relates issues.

Family friend Faisal Farooqui gave an update about Saira Banu’s health and told Hindustan Times, “There is nothing to worry, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

Faisal Farooqui further revealed that the death of the legendary actor and her husband Dilip Kumar has taken a toll on Saira Banu’s health. He said, “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle.”

Adding further, the family friend said, “Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending.”

Dismissing the heart attack reports of Saira Banu, Faisal Farooqui said, “Heart attack nahi tha, chest congestion was the reason, and a lot of doctors are implying that it got bad due to the changes in the weather. Teen din se woh hospital mein hain. Log toh kuch bhi bolenge, haqeeqat main bata raha hun. Also, she is not Covid-19 positive. So, she is resting at the moment.”

We wish Saira Banuj Ji a speedy recovery.

