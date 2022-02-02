Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree as she is gearing up for her film Gehraiyaan’s release. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, Bollywood fanatics have been eagerly waiting for it to be released on Amazon Prime Video. The actress once revealed a time when she had to stitch Ranveer Singh’s pants in public.

Advertisement

Deepika often visits the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film. Back in 2020, when she appeared on the show she spilt some beans related to her personal and professional life, like never before. She revealed then if there’s anyone Ranveer is jealous of, that’s Kapil Sharma.

Advertisement

As Deepika Padukone and the comedian engaged in some cute banter, she revealed how she carries safety pins and threads everywhere and it came to rescue her right when needed. She even recalled a time when she had to stitch Ranveer Singh’s pants as everyone was dancing around her.

The Gehraiyaan actress said, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pants had ripped. I was stitching his pants while people danced around me.”

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. As expected Kapil Sharma went mesmerized upon having a look at her. The comedian asked her what is her take on leading a comedy film as she has been a versatile actress.

The comedian asked who Deepika Padukone would like to star opposite in that comedy film. He said, “Ek ladka aaj Twitter pe trend kar raha hai…” he joked as he hinted at himself. To which Deepika said, “Agar aap produce karna chahe toh aap produce bhi kar sakte hai.”

Kapil Sharma then said, “Deepika ke liye toh main dobara…saari daulat lelo aap, laga do.”

Must Read: Vivek Oberoi: “Do Not Feel Vulnerable When You Fail & Do Not Let Success Go To Your Head”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube