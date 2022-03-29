Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger is one of the most awaited films of the year. As fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release in cinemas, the two are collaborating once again for another mass entertainer JGM. Vijay also made a mammoth claim about Hollywood and that he is thankful to SS Rajamouli.

Yesterday, the Tollywood star took to Twitter and shared a poster of his forthcoming film. He also revealed that the film’s title will be revealed today. Now the wait is over, as the actor has unveiled the title of the film during a press conference.

Minutes ago, Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the poster of his film JGM which will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is touted to be a fictional story about war and love for the country. It is billed as an adrenaline-pumping action drama and a pan India film.

Vijay during the press conference also thanked RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and how he opened the gates for pan India films. The Liger actor said, “Soon Pan India movies will be called Indian movies. I am thankful that Rajamouli has opened things for everyone. We have seen big-budget movies in Hollywood but soon if we keep doing what we are, they will knock on our doors”

Even though the title is JGM, the full form is reportedly, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Talking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it’s one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven’t done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Vijay and Puri Jagannadh’s action entertainer will go on floors next month and will be shot at several international locations.

