Jim Carrey has expanded on his comments on Will Smith regarding the altercation between him and Chris Rock. For those living under a rock, the internet has been buzzing with the incident that occurred at Oscars 2022. Chris was slapped hard on his face by Will after the former made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle.

Jada has alopecia, a health condition where one loses hair. Even if the joke was in bad taste, Smith’s reaction was ten times worse. Several people, including celebrities, reacted to it, and most of them were against the After Earth actor’s action.

This includes Jim Carrey, who previously called Will Smith receiving a standing ovation from the audience while collecting his first Oscar trophy right after slapping Chris Rock as ‘sickening.’ While speaking to Associated Press, Jim expanded on his comment and said, “I see it as a larger issue, and it’s an issue of the boundaries being broken – boundaries and allowances and permissiveness to certain behaviours.”

“I also think that people not unlike Will, or myself, we live in a lot of pressure,” Jim Carrey continued. “We set up a lot of pressure for ourselves, [and] we’re encouraged by this country to never stop and never be satisfied and never look at our lives and going,” he added while talking about the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Jim, who recently announced his retirement, made it clear that even if the actions were wrong, he doesn’t blame Smith for it. “I don’t condemn him for it. It’s just wrong,” Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actor said. While talking about Carrey, after his comments, he’s been under fire for it.

Netizens have slammed Jim Carrey for his comments on the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at Oscars 2022. A video of Jim has resurfaced from the 1997 Academy Awards where he went to the stage to collect his award and ‘forcibly’ k*ssed the Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone, who had announced the winner.

