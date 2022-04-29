Coachella 2022 has been making headlines and how. The starry line-up including Harry Styles, Lizzo and Billie Eilish won the hearts of the fans and the videos of the same are going viral on social media. Now, Kanye West was supposed to perform at the annual music festival but pulled out at the last moment and The Weeknd along with Swedish House Mafia filled it in his place. Amid the performance of the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer, he reportedly played the voicemail of his model and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Scroll below to find out if it’s true or not!

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye known for his stage name ‘The Weeknd’ is quite popular in the music industry. Her relationship with Bella has always been the talk of the town and is quite complicated. It was Coachella 2015 when the singer and Victoria’s Secret model first made the headlines for flirting with each other.

After breaking up multiple times and reconciling their relationship a few times, The Weeknd was seen getting cosy with singer Selena Gomez. The duo dated for a while and the Canadian singer went back to Bella Hadid once again in 2017. Then again in 2019, they broke up and well, the rest is known to the entire world.

Now, at Coachella 2022, before performing ‘Save Your Tears’ The Weeknd reportedly played a voicemail message by Bella Hadid which was, “Hey, it’s me. I know it’s been a while but I was just thinking about you and I’m sorry about everything. I miss you.”

Take a look at the video here shared by All Def Music’s Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Def Music (@alldefmusic)

Now it’s unclear if Bella Hadid’s voice but fans are going gaga over the same and alleging that it’s the VS model only.

A user reacted to the video and commented, “Now that’s Called Raising the Bar 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Savage Weeknd🔥🔥🔥” A second user commented, “But he left her for Selena only to get his heart broken so how is she wrong” A third user commented, “He really tried to getting back together with her? She has a new bf now bruh😂” A fourth user commented, “Never leave a voicemail 😮🫣”

What are your thoughts on The Weeknd reportedly playing Bella Hadid’s voicemail at Coachella 2022? Tell us in the comments below.

