The Kardashians are the OG stars of television, and people are very much obsessed with them; now imagine the names of some other big Hollywood stars getting involved with them. It becomes a beacon for hot gossip and online debate. A little birdie claimed that Khloe Kardashian has allegedly been on multiple dates with none other than Brad Pitt. Pitt has been linked with Ine de Ramon. To get every bit of the juicy detail, keep reading.

For the unversed, Khloe welcomed her second child with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. On the other hand, after years of togetherness, Brad Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie.

Recently, a Twitter page by the name of Pop Tingz shared a post with Khloe Kardashian and Brad Pitt’s picture collaged side by side. The caption of the post caught our attention. The page alleged that Khloe and Pitt went on a few dates in Paris, which, FYI is termed as one of the most romantic cities in the world. The caption on the post read, “Khloe Kardashian and Brad Pitt have allegedly been on a few dates in Paris.”

As soon as the post was shared on Twitter, netizens poured in to share their take on it. Commenting on Khloe Kardashian and Brad Pitt’s alleged rumour, one of the users wrote, “Pretending I didn’t read this,” another user commented, “its women like Khloe who never learn.” A third twitterati wrote, “Oh, no! Not after what he did towards Angelina!” A fourth user comment read, “stay away from him,” a fifth one wrote, “The bar is so low for both of them, huh..” One of them said, “I think her type is ‘Cheater’.” Another one wrote, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Here is the viral Tweet, have a look:

Khloe Kardashian and Brad Pitt have allegedly been on a few dates in Paris. pic.twitter.com/xpjwrFXnfm — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 23, 2023

However, Khloe Kardashian had confessed to having a crush on Brad Pitt before. Once at the Howard Stern show, she even said, “Bring in Brad Pitt, and I’ll f*** him on air.”

As for Brad Pitt, he seems to be enjoying his time with Ines de Ramon; there was even news of him sending flowers to her on Valentine’s Day this year, and post that, the Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley filed for divorce with Ramon officially; they were already separated for a long time.

