The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s member Jennie is all set to add another feather to her career hat. She is set to star alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Abel’ The Weeknd’ Tesfaye in their much-awaited show The Idol. While the K-Pop star is currently having the time of her life attending the Cannes Film Festival, she is also enjoying with her The Idol team. As Jennie even attended an afterparty, a video of her reacting to The Weeknd kissing Simi Khadra is going viral.

Alongside her three bandmates, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo, the 27-year-old made her singing debut in 2016. Now, she is also focusing on her individual career apart from the band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After walking the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Jennie recently made her Cannes Film Festival debut. The singer-actress attended the event with her The Idol team and seemingly had a good time. As the upcoming show’s two episodes were premiered at the festival, the creators and cast had a fun bash afterwards. Videos of Jennie dancing in a stunning checked sleeveless top and black pants is making rounds on the internet.

However, a new clip has come up in which the K-Pop star could be seen reacting to The Weeknd and his girlfriend Simi Khadra locking lips. A visibly drunk Jennie glanced at the couple and quickly turned to a friend, saying, “I’m crying, I’m crying.” As the video has received hundreds of thousands of views, BLINKS, BLACKPINK fans, cannot get over Jennie’s cute reaction.

Oh she saw the two munchin eo. Haha 😆 Cute drunk Jennie ♥️

pic.twitter.com/MEtoZbl3Lb — MC (@meownoban327) May 25, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “Her drunk as$ saw ab3l and simi kissing oh jennie you hilarious woman,” while another one penned, “I love this side of Jennie.”

A third user wrote, “Oh she saw the two munchin eo. Haha Cute drunk Jennie.”

“Drunk jennie is my favourite,” penned a fifth one.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Once Revealed, “I Prayed My B**bs Would Stop Growing” & Admitted She Sat & Cried In The Bathroom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News