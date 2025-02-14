Popular K-pop idol Hyeri, now an actress, is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Friendly Rivalry. But did you know she fears not getting married? Read on.

Hyeri is gaining much attention for her latest K-drama, Friendly Rivalry. The storyline of the thriller drama has a girl romance arc, and her flirtatious scenes have become the talk of the K-town. Her recent kiss scene with Chung Soo-Bin (who plays Woo Seul-Gi) garnered a lot of reactions from the audience. However, despite having so much success, Lee-Hyeri has shared one of her fears, and it’s not what you think it is.

To talk about her new drama, the idol-turned-actress recently appeared on a show hosted by Lee Yong-Jin on his YouTube channel. In the episode, she opened up about her career and shared some personal insights. The actress even mentioned having her fortune read by a tarot reader. Yes, that’s right. But do you know what that said?

Well, it said that Hyeri might have bad luck getting married. The actress explained her fear and shared more about the tarot reading session, saying, “I think I’ll get married in my thirties.” Continuing further, she added, “I always get told that I don’t have any luck with marriage. I fear an article will be released saying I can’t get married.”

When Hyeri was asked about her ideal type, she said, “I don’t care about looks, but I like a quiet, cautious, and domestic style.” To this, the host assured the actress by stating, “You can get married. There will come a time in your thirties when you start thinking about marriage after you turn 35. It will be good for you to meet someone between 35 and 40. You will meet a good person, date for some time, and get married after 35.”

Hearing Lee Yong-Jin giving her a time stamp of six months, Hyeri surprisingly asked, “Within six months?” And the host further clarified, “Not in six months. You shouldn’t miss age 35 to 40, but you might lose your thoughts about marriage. You’ll probably meet someone and get married at a good time. Up until now, work has been what made you happy, but if you have a child, it will feel more fun than work.”

While people notice Hyeri’s cute images and believe her personality to be sweet, her producer thinks otherwise. Even the actress admitted her personality to be vastly different from on-screen and off-screen.

However, now she is seen in GL (girl love) dramas, and the scenes are getting a lot of attention from the audience. Some even labeled those scenes as hotter than ever shown on-screen.

Friendly Rivarly premiered on Feb 10, 2025, on U+ Mobile TV. Episodes 5 and 6 will air on February 16, 2025. Have you started watching it yet? What are your thoughts about Hyeri’s performance in it?

