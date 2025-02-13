Park Bom has again received flaky comments for posting something about popular South Korean actor Lee Min-Ho. Now, her agency has clarified her point of view.

2NE1 member Park Bom has often got entangled in social media controversy because of her activities on the internet. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures in a collage with actor Lee Min-Ho. And this is not the first time. Min-Ho is popularly known for his performances in K-dramas like Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, and others. While we don’t know whether the actor knows about all this, his fans are not happy about Park Bom’s gestures.

Since the photos went viral, the 2NE1 member has faced backlash from the Korean netizens and Min-Ho fans. The situation has gotten out of hand so much that her agency had to step up to clarify the details and stop the speculations. Scroll ahead to find out what happened and what her agency stated in an official statement.

Park Bom opened a new Instragam account called @haroobompark2025, and it proved to be her official account as she shared a now-deleted, never-before-seen photo of herself in lingerie. However, that’s not it. She made a collage of her picture with Lee Min-Ho and addressed him as her “Husband” in the caption. This sparked reactions on social media platforms, leading the idol to face hate comments from netizens.

One of the X (previously known as Twitter) users reshared the photo and joked, “Bom doing it again. Bom really crushing lee minho hard.”

Meanwhile, others found it to be crass and not humorous. They slammed Park Bom for doing such a thing. One of them shared their opinion and said, “If a male celebrity did that, he would’ve been criticized, and things would’ve blown up… It’s hard to excuse it as just fan behavior since they’re public figures. They’ll keep getting dragged into controversy… Shouldn’t they be getting treatment?” Another one wrote, “That must be scary. Poor Lee Min Ho.”

Park Bom has often identified herself as the biggest fan of Lee Min-Ho. Even her Instagram account’s profile picture features the South Korean actor. Now, her agency came to her rescue and clarified her relationship with Min-Ho. The rep stated, “We cannot confirm matters related to the artist’s SNS posts, which constitute a part of their private life. However, based on the artist’s previous incident, we assume that this recent incident is once again simply an expression of her affection toward Lee Min Ho as a fan.”

Meanwhile, 2NE1’s 2025 concert has been scheduled for two days, April 12 and 13, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. On the other hand, Min-Ho can be seen in his latest drama, When The Stars Gossip, on Netflix.

What are your thoughts about Park Bom’s whole fiasco with Lee Min-Ho?

