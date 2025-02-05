BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently opened up about the food habit she follows before every performance, which might shock you. Read ahead to find out.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is gearing up for her upcoming new K-drama, ‘Newtopia,’ along with Park Jeong-Min and other actors. Even though she began her career as a K-pop idol, the songstress won millions of hearts while portraying Eun Yeong-Ro in Snowdrop. She proved her mettle as an actress, which led her to receive more opportunities in other projects.

However, her first love will always be singing. She loves to perform on stage with her girl gang, BLACKPINK, including Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. But do you know what she eats before every performance? It’s not something that you can imagine a singer slurping down before a performance. It’s cup noodles. Yes, that’s right.

Jisoo appeared on Jang Doyeon’s YouTube series on February 4, 2025. While talking to the host, she praised the group’s concert last year, which she attended after Jennie invited her. Jisoo also shared what she ate before the performance. She shared that having a cup of ramen noodles had become her food routine before performing on stage.

Jisoo explained, “Many people around me hold performances and tell me that their throats hurt due to seasonal changes. I ask them, ‘Did you eat cup noodles?’ I’m so frustrated. I asked them if they had something spicy, but they told me it was worse for the throat. But I tell them to open their throat and drink it.”

She further shared, “It feels like something stuck is getting pushed out, so when I drink cup noodles, I sing better.” The singer recalled her friendship with Aespa’s Karina in the same conversation. Talking about how they met, the ‘Snowdrop’ actress told the host, “My makeup shop and Karina’s makeup shop owners are very close, and they helped hook us up. The owner told me that I would have fun hanging out with Karina. We ate food and chatted at a cafe. I was curious about what goes on in the industry these days and what is trending or popular.”

The news about BLACKPINK’s disbandment left fans disheartened. But Jisoo has shared a new update about the girl group, and it’s too fun to know that the gang is coming back with an album and a tour soon. She confirmed in an interview, “We’re planning to put out an album and also go on tour. We’ll be coming back as four this year.”

Well, what are your thoughts about BLACKPINK’s return? Also, did you know about Jisoo’s weird food habit that she follows before every performance? Let us know in the comments.

