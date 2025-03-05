Get ready, fans, because Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong are set to join hands once again for the second season of Signal. The smash-hit series is finally returning after 9 years. In 2016, it was first released, narrating the story of a group of police detectives who mysteriously connect with the past to solve a cold case. Back in February, the series was confirmed for another season; now it has been officially announced that the lead cast will be reprising their respective roles.

On March 5, tvN, the network channel that broadcast Signal back in 2016, shared a post on social media featuring the lead trio: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong. “Signal, a drama which received great love, will be returning with ‘The Second Signal’ (literal translation),” the caption read. In addition, tvN also confirmed that the production is already in the works, and the new season is expected to premiere in the first half of 2026.

The first season revolves around two modern-day cops. Lee Je Hoon stars as Hae Young, a criminal profiler who is also a lieutenant. Despite being in law enforcement, he holds very little trust in the system, mainly because of something that happened when he was in elementary school. When his classmate Yoon Jung was kidnapped, Hae Young saw a woman taking him from school that day, but the police refused to believe his story and declared that the suspect was a man. A few days later, Yoon Jung was found dead. The case was ultimately not solved and was thrown into the cold file.

One day, when he crosses paths with detective Soo Hyun (played by Kim Hye Soo), he finds a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects them to the past. They are able to talk to Detective Jae Han (played by Cho Jin Woong), who is investigating the disappearance of Hae Young’s classmate in the year 2000.

Season 1 ended with a hint that Detective Jae Han, who went missing 15 years ago, might still be out there. Now, Signal 2 will explore his fate as well as the cold case in greater depth and immersion. The production team previously noted, “In order to repay the warm love for Season 1, we are preparing season 2 more meticulously. We ask for your interest and anticipation for ‘The Second Signal’.”

Kim Eun Hee, who wrote the first season, is once again joining the team to pen another brilliant screenplay. Meanwhile, Ahn Tae Jin, known for directing The Night Owl, will be in charge of the direction.

Notably, Lee Je Hoon has consistently delivered major hits like Taxi Drive, Escape, and more since the first season of Signal. Kim Hye Soo also reshaped her career with works like Hyena, Smugglers, and Juvenile Justice, while Jo Jin Woong starred in Believer, Dead Man, The Devil’s Deal, and more. Needless to say, there’s much excitement about these three talented stars’ return to the screen of Signal 2.

Back in 2016, when the drama aired, it achieved explosive nationwide viewership, with the final episode garnering 13.4 percent. As the drama returns after nine long years, fans look forward to another huge hit.

