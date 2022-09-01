Ganesh, lord of wisdom and good fortune brings energy and vitality. Ganeshotsav holds a special place in everyone’s heart. Now, everyone is waiting for the arrival of the beloved Ganaraya. Everyone’s favourite actor and ‘chocolate boy’ of the Marathi industry, Abhinay Berde is no exception. He is celebrating Bappa’s grand welcome saying that he is Bappa’s ‘number one fan’ with Bappa Majha Ek Number.

Advertisement

The first dazzling Ganpati song from the upcoming movie ‘Mann Kasturi Re’ features the Marathi actor. Presented by Nitin Keni’s ‘Mumbai Movie Studios’, the film is hitting the screens on November 4. Abhinay and popular actress of Hindi serial ‘Naagin’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash will be seen as a fresh pair in the film.

Advertisement

You will see the tremendous performance of Abhinay Berde on this song whose beats are really catchy. The lyrics of the song and its music are composed by Shorr. This song has been rendered in the magical voice of Dev Negi. Rahul and Sanjeev have created the choreography. Sudesh Sawant is the sound producer. Tips Music holds the music rights.

Talking about Bappa Majha Ek Number, Abhinay Berde says that* ‘Bappa’s arrival makes everyone happy. This is the joy and excitement you will find in this song. I had a lot of fun performing this song. Bappa is number one for all.

He expressed his belief that this song will be played everywhere during this Ganpati festival.

Mann Kasturi Re is written and directed by Sanket Mane and stars Tejasswi Prakash & Abhinay Berde in lead roles. The film is produced by IMENS Dimension Entertainment and Arts under Venkat Attili and Mrityunjay Kichambare. The film is co-produced by Nisheeta Keni and Karan Konde’s Dragon Water Films. ‘UFO Cine Media Network’ is the distribution partner of the film. The business head is Shomil Shah.

Within 24 hours of its release, Bappa Majha Ek Number has already garnered 300,000 views. As of now, this track from the Tejasswi Prakash & Abhinay Berde starter has over 2.2 million views.

Must Read: Sonali Phogat’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Demands For A CBI Probe In Her Mother’s Murder Conspiracy, “Accused Is In Goa, Haven’t Revealed The Motive…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram