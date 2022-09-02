Paras Kalnawat, who recently kept making the headlines for two reasons – one, being Uorfi Javed’s ex-boyfriend and two, playing Samar Shah in Anupamaa, is all set to show off his dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Being a non-dancer – with no formal teaching whatsoever, Paras says he’s super excited for this brand new journey.

Advertisement

Before the show can go on air, we caught up with the actor and spoke to him about the upcoming celebrity dance reality show, his prep for it, his choreographer Shweta and lots more – including if he misses his Anupamaa family. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Exclusively talking to Koimoi about his preparation for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and his rapport with his choreographer Shweta, Paras Kalnawat said, “Shweta is a fabulous dancer. She’s a powerhouse. Uske andar joh energy usko match karna bahut difficult job hai. She is that person joh agar music chalu hua toh blast hoti hai seedhe. Uski energy maintain karna uske energy ko match karna bahut zyada difficult hai. Mujhe toh aisa lagta hai ki usse apne energy thodi neeche laani padegi mere sath perform karne ke liye warna woh aise blast karte hua dhikhegi aur mai…”

Talking about the different dance forms he’s already picking up from his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 choreographer, Paras Kalnawat said, “She’s alreadt started with hip-hop. She already started with a little bit of Bollywood. Abhi training chal hi rahi obviously aur mujhe naye naye dance forms sikhne ka mauka milne wala hai. So I’m very excited for the journey.”

In the same conversation, when asked if he’s missing his Anupamaa co-stars and Paras Kalnawat said, “I don’t think I am missing them because people who are close to me are still in touch. And the co-stars that doesn’t matter doesn’t hold any kind of… I don’t hold any kind of feelings for them.” He signed off by saying, “I’m just excited for this new journey and that’s where I’m going to focus right now.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to catch Paras Kalnawat talk about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, dancing, Anupamaa and more on video.

Must Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Calls Dancing With Madhuri Dixit “Extremely Pressurizing” While Revealing Her Favourite Contestants Of The Show [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram