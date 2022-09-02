KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces About Cricket On The Show & How He Would Hide From His Mother To Listen To Commentary On A Transistor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ went down memory lane with a contestant who shared that his strict father would not allow him to play cricket, and the cine icon talked about how his mother, Teji Bachchan, would catch him listening to cricket commentary under covers.

Narrating the incident, contestant Saurabh Shekhar shares: “I have been an ardent follower of cricket since childhood and was very fascinated by the game when I was a kid. When I used to live in the village with my family, my father thought that there was no scope for sports. Even so, I was mad about cricket!”

KBC 14 contestant Saurabh Shekhar added: “My father used to think that if he lets us siblings play, it would be like sparing the rod, we won’t study. There was also a time when we did not have a television set in our house and a match was on. My older brother would listen to the commentary on the transistor and there were only a few overs left.”

“In our excitement, we went to our neighbour’s house to watch TV and celebrated the last few overs that were left. No sooner than we left the house, our father woke up and then, all hell broke loose.”

Amitabh Bachchan too followed Saurabh Shekhar’s story with his own in which he spoke about his mother. He will be seen talking about how he used to go under the covers in his bed and listen to the commentary on the transistor from there. And when his mother caught him, she questioned him and asked him to focus on his studies.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

