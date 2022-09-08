Indian tv show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is now once again making news for being trolled over its storyline. The show has its own huge fandoms and its fans never fail to express their liking and disliking of any changes made by the makers of the show.

The show is not only famous for its relatable storyline, but also for MaAn. For the unversed MaAn is a ship word set by the fans for Rupali’s character Anupamaa and Gaurav’s character Anuj. Another famous character from the show is Vanraj Shah (Anu’s ex-husband) (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) who is the antagonist of the show. The Rajan Shah-produced show has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now.

Coming back to the topic, yet another time the makers of Anupamaa have left fans enraged over its recent storyline. For those who are unaware of what’s going on in the show, Anu is currently juggling between the Shahs and the Kapadias and this is what is making the fans of the show fume over the makers. In the recent episode, Anu and Vanraj were seen turning into grandparents after Kinjal delivered a baby and were seen performing the dada-dadi ritual. This event did not settle well with the fans as they evidently hate Sudhanshu’s character.

Taking it to their Twitter handle, netizens are now bashing the makers for such a plot and are also slamming Rupali’s character Anupamaa for going through the dada dadi ritual with Vanraj Shah in the show. Fans of the show have also expressed that it was a disrespect towards Kavya (Vanraj’s current wife). Many of them have also pointed out that Anu took no action even though Baa kept restricting choti Anu (Anupamaa and Anuj’s adopted daughter) from meeting Kinjal’s newborn. They suggested the lead actor grow some spine and stand up for her daughter.

Check out the tweet links below:

@ketswalawalkar What message are you trying to give audience by showing such DISGUSTING scenes?🤢🤮🤮

It just boils my blood seeing this.. #Anupamaa how can you forget you have a husband who loves you dearly, in fact worships you💔💔💔

Pc : Twitter pic.twitter.com/vvkIvRTzaM — trupti deshpande🇮🇳 (GK fan) (@truptideshpan11) September 8, 2022

#Anupamaa Makers are literally misusing all the Hindu culture references royally First of all no ex pati patni sit in pooja together, second don't you dare take Kanhaji's name in your serial!

Kanhaji always taught us to fight against Adharma & here our lead is nothing but doormat — piyatosemilne (@piyatosemilne) September 8, 2022

Are these the same makers who brought us these gems? What happened, DKP? Surely we can’t be the only ones to notice the drastic decline of the quality of content you are churning out #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/YI64eY5BwY — Pluto 🦉 (@Plutokew) September 8, 2022

I wish someone could give a stern warning to Baa regarding how she treats CA. I absolutely have no hopes from #Anupamaa. Also in hinduism whatever the ritual, people who are not married to each other & especially exes can never do it together. What crap did they show today? — 💫 𝓡𝓪𝓴𝓱𝓮𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓴𝓪 💫 (@rakheeharlalka) September 8, 2022

Your daughter is being treated like some untouchable….like she can’t touch a baby…the poor child asked THRICE to hold the baby, the very baby she was so excited for…all she got was ‘tu dur reh…’ And what did Maa do? BAA

BAA

BAA I am LIVID at this 🤬#Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) September 8, 2022

Don't know what makers are trying to show through current track but my heart bleeds for CA and AK how much they have to pay for loving anupama unconditionally who has no self respect left

No offense to the actors, they are phenomenal#Anupamaa — Ruchi mittal (@Ruchimittal4483) September 8, 2022

This show is a clear example of what should not be done in real life.

Don't marry of u don't want, don't divorce if u still love ur partner despite his wrongs, don't remarry until u r ready to move on and don't adopt if u can't give the child a home.#Anupamaa — Rhythmic_P. (@Rhythmicxx__) September 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on Anupamaa’s recent plot twist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

