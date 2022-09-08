Anupamaa Makers Once Again Bashed By Netizen Over Recent Plot, Fans Also Slam Anu For Performing Dadi-Dada Ritual With Vanraj Shah, One Tweeted "This Made My Blood Boil"
Anupamaa: Makers Heavily Bashed By Netizens For Making
Anupama Perform Dadi-Dada Ritual With Vanraj, (Pic Credit: Episode Still, Twitter)

Indian tv show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is now once again making news for being trolled over its storyline. The show has its own huge fandoms and its fans never fail to express their liking and disliking of any changes made by the makers of the show.

Advertisement

The show is not only famous for its relatable storyline, but also for MaAn. For the unversed MaAn is a ship word set by the fans for Rupali’s character Anupamaa and Gaurav’s character Anuj. Another famous character from the show is Vanraj Shah (Anu’s ex-husband) (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) who is the antagonist of the show. The Rajan Shah-produced show has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, yet another time the makers of Anupamaa have left fans enraged over its recent storyline. For those who are unaware of what’s going on in the show, Anu is currently juggling between the Shahs and the Kapadias and this is what is making the fans of the show fume over the makers. In the recent episode, Anu and Vanraj were seen turning into grandparents after Kinjal delivered a baby and were seen performing the dada-dadi ritual. This event did not settle well with the fans as they evidently hate Sudhanshu’s character.

Taking it to their Twitter handle, netizens are now bashing the makers for such a plot and are also slamming Rupali’s character Anupamaa for going through the dada dadi ritual with Vanraj Shah in the show. Fans of the show have also expressed that it was a disrespect towards Kavya (Vanraj’s current wife). Many of them have also pointed out that Anu took no action even though Baa kept restricting choti Anu (Anupamaa and Anuj’s adopted daughter) from meeting Kinjal’s newborn. They suggested the lead actor grow some spine and stand up for her daughter.

Check out the tweet links below:

What are your thoughts on Anupamaa’s recent plot twist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn’s Blockbuster Tanhaji Helps A KBC 14 Contestant Win 50 Lakh Question, Requests Parents To Not Stop Kids From Watching Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out