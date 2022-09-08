Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is currently on air and continues to impress and inspired its viewers by showing that if you are knowledgeable you too can appear on the show and win big money. Doing the same in the recent episode of KBC 14 was a Delhi-based filmy contestant who took the help of Ajay Devgn’s 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji to win Rs 50 Lakh.

Advertisement

After roll-over contestant, Brij Kishor Singh – a diamond cutter from Surat, failed to answer the question that would guarantee him Rs 3,20,000 – ‘Which of these cities is well-known as a hub of the International diamond industry?’, 35-year-old Harsh Poddar, a medical supplies business belonging to a family of doctors and having a dentist wife, graced the hot seat.

Advertisement

Harsh – who pretty often revealed on the KBC 14 seat revealed he’s a filmy person, answered more than one question about the Bollywood film industry. In fact, he took the help of the Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to correctly answer the Rs 50 Lakh question. Interestingly, the movie actually wasn’t part of the question Amitabh Bachchan asked. Scroll below to know the different questions Harsh had to answer to answer the 14th question of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

The first question Amitabh Bachchan asked Harsh Poddar was an image question – ‘According to a Hindi proverb, which animal’s tail does not become straight?’ He answered it correctly and continued doing so till he reached the first padhavv – the Rs 10,000 question. One Bollywood-centric question that came his way was the one for the Rs 20,000. Here the KBC 14 contestant was shown a scene from a film and asked – ‘What was the name of the original film that this Hindi film is a remake of?’ He correctly answered it A) Arjun Reddy.

On reaching the second padhaav of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (Rs 3,20,000 question), Harsh made use of his first lifeline ‘Audience Poll’ to answer – ‘Which of these animals is also known as ‘Killer Whale’?’ On being asked the 11th question – ‘On 16th February 2022, Shri Amit Shah presided over a ceremony marking the 75th raising day of which of these organisations?’ Harsh opted to use the lifelines ‘Video Call A Friend’ and then 50-50. In the end, he made a wild but logical guess that turned out right. He then answered both the Rs 12,50,000 and Rs 25,00,000, correcting impressing the host.

Amitabh Bachchan’s 14th question – worth Rs 50 Lakh, for this KBC 14 contestant was, ‘John Dryden, England’s first poet laureate, wrote a play named after which Mughal emperor in 1675, while the meroro was still ruling?’ Harsh, who repeatedly stated that he’s a huge movie buff took reference from Ajay Devgn’s film Tanhaji while answering it. His answer – C) Aurangzeb, was right winning him Rs 50,00,000. He then requested all the parents (and future parents) to never stop their kids from watching movies. This left the Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host super happy as he said, “Aap ko badhiyi aur aap ke muh mein ghee he nahi bahut saara shakar bhi”.

The next question coming this KBC 14 contestant’s way – for Rs 75,00,000, was – ‘Which of these flowering plants does not get its name from a person? As Harsh was not aware of the answer, he decided to quit the game and walk away with the prize money of Rs 50,00,000. He revealed he plans to open a dentist clinic for his wife as that is the dream the couple share.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan’s Fee Hike Revealed, From 25 Lakh In S01 To 4-5 Crore Currently, The Graph Is Touching The Sky!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram