Nilotpal Bora Is On A Roll Post His Track From Jaadugar Made It To Commonwealth Games 2022, Here's What Next For Him

Singer and composer Nilotpal Bora is on cloud nine as his recent track ‘Shabaash’ from the movie ‘Jaadugar’ became an official anthem for the Commonwealth Games 2022 and also he got an opportunity to work with popular YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam for his upcoming web series ‘Taaza Khabar’.

Sharing his experience of working with Bhuvan, he said: “‘It is my first collaboration with Bhuvan. I can’t reveal much about the song as of now, but yes, I can assure two things: this song is completely opposite from the style and the genre of songs I have been doing until now, and the other thing is that one of our country’s most favourite singers will be singing this song.”

Nilotpal Bora is known for numerous compositions and has received a lot of appreciation for his songs in ‘Yeh Meri Family’, ‘Tripling 2‘ among others. But he feels that his composition being selected for CWG 2022 is one of the biggest achievements of his life and he is happy that his capabilities are getting due recognition.

“Firstly, the fact that they saw the potential in my song to take it to the level of an anthem to motivate our Indian Athletes, who are the gem of our nation and making us all proud on the international stage is itself a great feeling for me, as I feel I am able to contribute something for the nation,” he said.

Nilotpal Bora continued: “Secondly it was a really big surprise for me. My uncle, who lives in Panipat, is a sports enthusiast, and he was the first person to inform me about it after watching it live on television. till then I was just waiting for our official confirmation call. I can’t measure or express happiness in words. I feel this is the biggest achievement in my career so far.”

He further recalls his journey as a musician and how from Assam he shifted to Mumbai and gradually he got his name and fame.

“I shifted to Mumbai in 2013. From 2013 until 2017 I was working as a music producer in Mumbai. After that I did my second Assamese album ‘Pancham’ wherein I did a song called ‘Majuli’. After hearing a regional independent song ‘Majuli’, I got a call for a show ‘Ye Meri Family’ directed by Sameer Saxena.”

“Sameer sir had told me that my sound is different, my voice is different and he wants a song exactly like my music so that’s how I made my first song ‘Dhaaga’ as a composer and later the show was released on Netflix and after Dhaaga I started getting a lot of work from TVF like ‘Tripling season 2’, ‘Aspirants’, ‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd‘,” he concluded.

