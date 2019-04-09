Tripling Season 2 Review: From Tiago to Drivezy, there’s a lot changed in this latest season of TVF’s let’s-reunite-the-dysfunctional-siblings for a road trip. The Ch-trio of Sumeet Vyas (Chandan aka Baba), Amol Parashar (Chitvan) and Maanvi Gagroo (Chanchal) is back, but are they as gullible as season 1? Let’s find out.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

User Rating:

Following a similar template as its predecessor, the show yet again brings the three siblings together on a road trip for a motive. Chandan (Vyas) is now a hot-shot novelist as there’s a film being made on his bestseller novel Tripling, based on his road trip with the siblings. Chitvan, who has gone through this image transformation – from a wild & free explorer to a mature and sober father of a toddler. He’s a father, but is he married? Without giving any spoilers, the woman in his life is a strict social activist Sheetal (Kubbra Sait).

Chanchal, too, has turned to a queen from a princess of her reign and Pranav (Kunaal Roy Kapur) is missing. The siblings now have the motive, so they go on this accidental road-trip (as a season ) to find Pranav. Moving through the cities like Jaipur, Kolkata, and Sikkim, DOP Dhirendra Nath Shukla gives your eyes a soothing surprise. But, it’s the writing of the show that keeps interfering as you sail through different locations.

Innocence worked totally in the favour of season 1, but here the makers just overdo it. We know Chitvan’s signature tune is ‘MaDaFaKa’, we know he calls Chandan as Baba, but what’s new guys? It has its sweet little moments, like this one scene in which Chitvan plays with the baby through a video call – but overall, the show lacks the charm of its forefather. Where it rules is the music section, with few brilliant tracks such as Patang and Ishq Ka Haafiz – it just pushed up the level of music in the web-shows.

Gajraj Rao and Shweta Tripathi’s track worked wonders for me and I wish they should’ve elaborated it properly. Sameer Saxena’s direction has a soul but gets taken aback because of half-baked writing. Average writing results in an ordinary screenplay.

Sumeet Vyas – PLEASE DON’T GET STEREOTYPED! Without any doubts, he’s an amazing actor but it’s high time for a surprise. Amol Parashar carries forward Chitvan with the similar swag; even he’s a victim of repetitive writing but his presence levels up the cons. We’ve seen better from Maanvi Gagroo in the recent past (Four More Shots Please, Made In Heaven); here she’s ‘just’ there without contributing remarkable quality. From the recurring cast, Jitendra Shastri as Chilla manages to leave a mark.

All said and done, Tripling Season 2 is definitely a binge-watching material but the soul is missing. Season 1’s star was its innocence, but unfortunately, the makers concentrated just on it without introducing anything new. If Season 1 lovers have to stay with its sweet taste forever, you can skip part 2.

Three Stars!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!