From the past few days, we have been coming across many comedy shows being cancelled every now and then. Earlier it was Lock Upp contestant and comedian Munawar Faruqui whose show was called off and now it’s Kunal Kamra. According to the latest media reports, Kamra’s show, which was slated on September 7 at Studio Xo bar Gurgaon, was withdrawn after Bajrang Dal threatened to protest and disrupt the show.

This afternoon, Bajrang Dal and VHP Gurgaon submitted a memorandum, addressed to the deputy commissioner. The right-wing group has stated that the comedian ‘mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities.’

As reported in Indian Express, the memorandum read, “One artist by the name of Kunal Kamra is organising a show at Studio Xo Bar in sector 29 Gurgaon on September 17. Yeh vyakti apne show mein Hindu devi va devtaon ka mazak udata hai (This person mocks Hindu deities in his show). An FIR has also been filed against him earlier in this regard. Iss show ke karan Gurgaon mein tanav utpan ho sakta hai (A tense situation may arise in Gurgaon due to this show). It is requested that the show be cancelled with immediate effect, otherwise Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers will protest against it.”

Speaking about the same, Bajrang Dal’s district coordinator Praveen Saini alias Praveen Hindustani told the same portal, “We met the management of the bar and told them to cancel the show. This comedian (Kunal Kamra) has repeatedly insulted Hindu gods and goddesses in his shows and videos. We showed the organisers the videos of his acts on YouTube. Such artistes, who attack Hindu faith, will not be allowed to perform in Gurgaon and any such insults will not be tolerated. We handed over a memorandum to a magistrate and requested them to cancel the show as it could disturb communal harmony and create a potential law and order situation.”

While Bar’s General Manager Sahil Dawra said, “We have decided to cancel the show. I do not want any trouble… Two men from Bajrang Dal… had come and they threatened to disrupt the show. They objected to the show and said that they will not allow the show to happen. I spoke with the owners, police, and the comedian and I don’t want any risk to my company and organisation… so we have decided to cancel it. We have not lodged any complaint with the police. We have written to the ticketing company and initiated the process to cancel the show.”

As of now, there’s been no reaction from the comedian Kunal Kamra’s side. For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

