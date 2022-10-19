Call them star kids or starlets, but what remains a constant is that they’re all drop-dead gorgeous and talented upcoming actresses. With an amazing sense of fashion, roaring social media clout and dedicated fan bases, these Gen Z beauties like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and more are sure to make a place for themselves in your heart and mind.

So without waiting a moment more, scroll below to meet these 5 Gen Z divas who are set to enter the filmy space.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is already quite the sensation and has multiple reasons that contribute to this. For starters, she’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and that’s not it! She’s also managed to create a niche for herself with her chic airport looks and drool worthy Instagram photos. Khan is all set to debut in the “The Archies” helmed by Zoya Akhtar, which will premiere on Netflix soon.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya joins her familial lineage of being in showbiz. This pretty, doll-like diva has a strong fashion game and is frequently papped in and around the city. She’s all set to make her debut with “Bedhadak”, which is produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Kapoor also aces the reel game on Instagram and gives us a glimpse of her dance routines every now and then.

Palak Tiwari

Born to actors Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari, this 20-year-old diva has already featured in projects such as Rosie: The Saffron Chapter (2022) and Daku Ram Kishan (2017). However her next is a biggie as it is headlined by none other than Salman Khan. Yes, Palak will soon be seen in Khan’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Khushi Kapoor

Following in her elder sister Janhvi’s footsteps, Khushi too is set to make her acting debut with “The Archies”. She co-stars with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. She also frequently gets papped outside famous restaurants and her gym – she also loves doing Pilates and keeping fit. Kapoor often poses with her sister Janhvi and makes fun videos with her, that display their sisterly love for each other.

Dishani Chakraborty

The upcoming starlet, diva and fashionista is all set to make her debut with an upcoming Hollywood Short Film titled “The Guest”. She also keeps herself uber fit by doing various challenging cardio and weight training exercises and has chosen the unconventional path of making a glorious career in Hollywood, based out of Los Angeles. Chakraborty is the daughter of the legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Which Gen Z diva are you most excited for – Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor or Dishani Chakraborty? Let us know in the comments below.

