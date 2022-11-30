Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have left the netizens confused about the current status of their relationship. While many have been wishing for their togetherness, reports suggest that the couple is heading for divorce. Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar has been accused of being a home wrecker. Scroll below to know how she reacted to the entire controversy.

It all began when fans noticed the cryptic posts Sania would often share on her social media. It’s been a while since the Tennis player has not made any posts with her husband. In fact, she did not even respond to his birthday wish on Instagram, at least the comment section suggests so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictures of Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik went viral amid the divorce rumours. Reports suggested that the Pak cricketer cheated on his wife, owing to which Sania Mirza decided to separate and has been living in Dubai ever since.

Now, an old comment of Ayesha Omar reacting to all the rumours is going viral. It happened last year when the actress responded to come of the comments that questioned, “Kya aap dono (Ayesha and Shoaib Malik) ka shaadi ka program hai?”

To this, she reacted, “Jee nahin. Bilkul nahin. Un kee shaadi hoe we hai aur who apni biwi ke sath bohot khush hai. Mein dono @realshoaibmalik aur @mirzasania kee bohot respect karti hoon. Shoaib aur mai achae dost aur ek doosrey ke kherkhwa hain. Bohot respect kartay hain. Aisey rishtey bhee hotay hain duniya mein logon kay.”

(Not at all, he’s happily married. I respect both of them a lot. Shoaib and I are friends and care for each other. Relationships like this also exist in the world.)

Well, Ayesha Omar clearly couldn’t be clearer about the accusations of being a homewrecker in Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza’s relationship.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Revealed Being ‘Uncomfortable’ While Kissing Rani Mukerji In Hum Tum & Later Labeled It As The ‘Worst Kiss In The History Of Cinema’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News