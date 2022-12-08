Advertisement

Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who is, to be honest, quite underrated. Randeep had started his career with the film Monsoon Wedding and later received a lot of critical appreciation for his work in Rang Rasiya and Sarbjit. Since then, he has become a biopic man, and the actor is gearing up for his upcoming biopic movie based on the life of Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

However, the Kick actor keeps himself away from the media limelight and glare for a reason. In this recent media conversation, he gave the answers unapologetically and showed a dark side of Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with The Indian Express, talking about how he keeps himself grounded even after being in a glitz and glamour world, Randeep Hooda said, “I don’t think I have won any awards in my life and I don’t give a damn about them really. They are opinions. But, you aim to be honest with yourself and stay real. You’re trying to be yourself most of the time; if you start faking it in real life you start faking it on screen. That’s why I do not go to a lot of these events where you have to pretend to be this happy glamorous person, while you have a sh*tty life on the side. So, staying true to yourself and my work, and knowing that your job is not to please people keeps me grounded. I don’t think people pleasers make good actors.”

When asked about why he keeps himself away from the all the glam and media glares, Randeep Hooda mentioned, “That depends, every actor, every artiste, every writer, director has a different approach and opinion towards how they approach their work. And, real people and all that can also differ. That’s my process to live my life, I don’t know about doing it on screen. But I guess I do spend a lot of time with real people and not so much with film people because at some stage we all get alienated and enter our cocoon. If you’re successful then you start living in an ivory tower. You will not be able to connect to people anymore, because you’re living in an isolated vacuum, so as to speak. So, obviously you have to be in touch with reality and the best way to do so is to have a conversation with your mother, she’ll put you right (laughs)!”

Well, what are your thoughts about Randeep Hooda’s take on Bollywood and its glamour world? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Joins Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Actioner As A Baddie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News