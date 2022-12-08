Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile stars that Bollywood has been blessed with. His filmography includes masterpieces like Barfi, Tamasha, and Sanju among many others that truly defined his acting chops. While his wife Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, is RK planning to follow the same route anytime soon? Scroll below for his response that will make all the B’Town buffs proud!

It is indeed a pride to represent India in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a global icon over the years. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been amongst other names who’ve featured in English movies. But there also have been celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan who’ve stuck to creations in their motherland and ditched H’wood biggies.

Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the Red Sea Film Festival and looked dapper in his bearded look. The actor got into a candid conversation with Deadline where he was asked about his Hollywood plans. “I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never.”

Just not that, Ranbir Kapoor also expressed his wish to turn into a director, which is a part of his next 10-year plan. He added, “I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too.”

Well, we’re happy to see how sorted Ranbir Kapoor is in his head!

