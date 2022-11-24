Actor Randeep Hooda’s new film ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’, which stars Ileana D’cruz as the female lead, is set to have its premiere screening at the 53rd edition of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, on November 25.

The film has been helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has also worked with Randeep on the Netflix series ‘Cat’. Written by Balwinder himself in association with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ is a social comedy set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India’s obsession with fair skin.

Speaking about the gala premiere at IFFI 2022, Randeep said, “I am pleased to have ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ screened at IFFI and it is for the first time audiences will get to experience this special film. It deals with an important subject but in a very light-hearted way. Ileana and I are working together for the first time and hoping we are able to match the audience’s expectations.”

The film marks the first time association between Randeep and Illeana as actors, and shows what the dusky-skinned girl, who suffers from social prejudice, does to address the problem of society’s obsession with fair skin.

Ileana D’Cruz said, “I believe movies that can make you laugh while also leaving a strong message are rare and such is our film, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’. The entire team at Sony Pictures International Productions along with our director Balwinder Singh Janjua is excited for audiences to experience the film for the very first time. We are grateful to IFFI for giving this film a gala premiere and an opportunity for us to be there.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Movie Tunnel Productions, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ will soon release in theatres.

