Singer Sonu Nigam is among the most popular and successful Hindi and Kannada Cinema playback singers. He’s received several awards and honours, like Padma Shri, for his contributions to the arts field. Now a shocking report has come to the fore claiming that his father got robbed by his ex-driver.

As per the latest report, police arrested a former driver employed by the Bollywood singer’s father, Agam Kumar, for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh from his seventh-floor flat in Andheri on Wednesday. Scroll down to know more.

As the Times of India reported, the accused, Rehman alias Ramzan Mujjawar was arrested from his Jogeshwari home and taken for interrogation. Mujjawar admitted to the police he had planned the theft at Sonu Nigam’s house since he was sacked eight months ago. The money was to be paid to an interior designer for renovation work.

After Mujjawar’s interrogation, the police recovered Rs 70.7 lakh of the booty from his home in Kolhapur on Friday. DCP Anil Paraskar revealed, “The booty was recovered from his Kolhapur home. He used the duplicate key to enter the flat and made away with the cash.”

Sonu Nigam’s sister, Nikita (33), had lodged a complaint, said senior inspector Rajani Salunke. Even though Nikita declined to divulge further details, in her complaint, she said, “My father found Rs 40 lakh missing from the locker… there was no sign of forced entry into the house.”

Almost a month ago, the singer was manhandled, and one of his aides was thrown off the stage allegedly when fans clamoured for selfies at a music festival in Mumbai last night. The incident occurred at 11 pm in Chembur when the Bollywood playback singer climbed down the stage after his live performance.

Sonu Nigam‘s aide, who suffered minor injuries, received basic treatment at a hospital and was discharged.

