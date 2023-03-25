Bairiya by Arijit Singh becomes the first ever Bollywood song to be featured on the digital perimeter boards during a global football match broadcast, The El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona – at FCB’s home ground Camp Nou.

Arijit is making India proud and creating history by taking Indian music to global platforms. Yesterday the fans at the stadium as well as the viewers across the world witnessed Bairiya flashing through the match. Bairiya is composed by Goldie Sohel, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit.

“I am glad that our song Bairiya has paved its way to feature at FCB’s home ground, Camp Nou. I am grateful to everyone connected to the song for this moment of happiness,” said Arijit Singh.

“It’s an absolute pleasure for me and everyone who has been a part of this masterpiece. This is a global recognition for our song Bairiya at Camp Nou. We couldn’t have wished for anything better,” said composer of the song Goldie Sohel.

