Sonu Nigam Wanted To Confront Attackers, Uncut Video From Incident Goes Viral! Insiders Say, "He Even Took His Team Members To Hospital..."

A new, clearer and longer video of the unfortunate events that occurred post Sonu Nigam’s Chembur concert has surfaced, revealing the singer wanting to go back and confront the attacker instead of slipping away.

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were recently in the midst of a scuffle regarding a selfie from a fan during the final moments of his act at an event, which was lauded by bystanders and netizens who praised the singer for not scurrying away but confronting the perpetrators.

An insider reveals, “Most celebrities don’t want to get involved in something unpleasant like this and leave it to their teams to tackle the situation. It was very heartening to see Sonu Nigam stand up for his team and confronting the men in question.

“He even took his team members to the hospital and waited to complete the required police procedures. Its a rare thing to see these days” says a source.

Check out the uncut video of Sonu Nigam from the concert below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

This is the second selfie-related incident that has rattled celebs in Mumbai, coming barely a week after the attack on India cricketer Prithvi Shaw in which his vehicle was damaged outside a five-star hotel late on February 15.

