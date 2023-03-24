Jaya Bachchan is often in the headlines for blasting journalists and paparazzi. However, in a turn of events, she was recently seen posing with the paps as she had a sweet conversation with them. The internet was shocked to see the behavioural change as they did not expect this. However, a new edit video has been circulating on the internet, which shows the Bollywood veteran blasting Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

The Bollywood veteran couple Jaya and Amitabh are considered among the most respected celebrities in the showbiz industry. While their pairing on screen has always been a blockbuster hit, they have been trolled on the internet.

An edited video shows Jaya Bachchan, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, standing and furiously talking about an issue. In the same video, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are seen at the event, which is edited right above the first video. Jaya is seen shouting, “What is going on”, in the hilarious edited clip.

Watch the video below of Jaya Bachchan shouting at Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha!

A video posted on an Instagram account named “ht.seven_”, has been getting viral with netizens commenting about Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Not to miss the ending of the video, which shows Anil Kapoor saying, “Takleef hua hai bechare ko”

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “After these many years…. Amitabh still can’t face Rekha”

Another added, “Pov …. boys doesn’t move on”. Second added, “He has choice to choose barbie doll but he choose annabelle doll”. Third added, “Legends say Amitabh still loves her”.

A user also commented, “The comment section supporting Big B & glorifying an extramarital affair is scaring tf outta me”

While the edited video was just for the humour, netizens showed no remorse in reacting to the rumoured affair. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

