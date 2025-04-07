Sunny Deol is all set to deliver a commercial mass actioner on April 10, 2025. We’re talking about Jaat, which also stars Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda in leading roles. With a massive pre-release buzz, where will it stand among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Jaat is projected to earn 10-13 crores on day 1. The box office collections would have stayed below the double-digit mark, but the Mahavir Jayanti holiday is expected to boost the opening day! The advance booking has not yet commenced, but the trends will determine its debut.

Jaat vs top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025

Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava and Salman Khan starrer Sikandar will stay out of reach. However, it hasn’t been a very promising year for Bollywood, with many underwhelming openers. One thing is certain – Jaat will enter the top 10 opening days of 2025.

Based on the current prediction, Jaat will land at the #4 spot behind Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. It may earn almost 99% higher box office collections than Deva on day 1.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Deva – 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 4.50 crores The Diplomat – 4.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 3.52 crores Emergency – 3.11 crores Fateh – 2.61 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi – 1.75 crores

More about Jaat

Pushpa 2 producers Mythri Movie Makers produce Jaat, which marks their first Bollywood production. The ensemble cast features Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu. It marks the directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni, the helmer of Veera Simha Reddy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 8: 60% Budget Recovered + Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Post-Covid Grosser But There’s Little Hope Left!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News