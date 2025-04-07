Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. It witnessed little growth on the second Sunday, and the fall is inevitable during the regular working days. However, the action thriller is inches away from the 200 crore club. Scroll below for the day 8 worldwide update!

Barely any growth in India

Despite the weekend boost, AR Murugadoss’ directorial stayed far away from the double-digit score. On day 8, it added 6.02 crores to its box office collections. The domestic total now stands at 121.02 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 142.81 crores.

Slow momentum even overseas!

At the overseas box office, Salman Khan starrer showcased a much better pace than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. However, the pace has now slowed down due to the negative reviews. After the second Sunday, the cumulative total of Sikandar stands at 54.65 crore gross. Hitting a century seems impossible now.

Good news at the worldwide box office

Sikandar is underwhelming but continues to achieve mini-milestones with each passing day. It has accumulated worldwide earnings of 197.46 crore gross in 8 days. Today, it will officially enter the 200 crore club.

However, the Eid 2025 release is yet to enter Salman Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. It must earn at least 265 crore gross in its lifetime to beat Dabangg 2 and take its 10th spot.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Sultan: 589 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 562.12 crores Tiger 3: 472.77 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 399 crores Kick: 377 crores Bharat: 323.03 crores Ek Tha Tiger: 320 crores Race 3: 270.76 crores Dabangg 2: 265 crores

Sikandar needs to add 67.54 crore more to its box office collection to enter the top 10. Everything now depends on its pace during the weekdays and how the arrival of Sunny Deol’s Jaat impacts it. Fingers crossed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 8: 60% Budget Recovered + Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Post-Covid Grosser But There’s Little Hope Left!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News