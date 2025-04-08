Sunny Deol is returning to the big screens after the blockbuster Gadar 2, and the anticipation is sky-high. The action thriller Jaat arrives in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025. The advance booking has commenced two days ahead of the release, on a good note! Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

A promising debut

Pre-sales commenced earlier this morning. Within a few hours, Jaat registered advance booking sales of 22 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has sold 18K+ tickets from around 3000 shows available across the nation.

Madhya Pradesh is currently the best-performing state, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Due to limited advance booking, the pre-sales in Punjab are considerably low. However, as word-of-mouth grows, Sunny Deol starrer will certainly pick up with humongous ticket sales all over India.

There are two days until the big release. Given the current trends, Jaat could wrap up its pre-sales around the 2-3 crore range.

Jaat vs Bollywood openings of 2025

Within 24 hours of advance booking, Sunny Deol’s film could crush the opening day collections of as many as 5 Bollywood films of 2025. It is currently eyeing Superboys Of Malegaon (50 lakh). Post that, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial will aim Crazxy (1.10 crore), YJHD re-release (1.15 crore), Loveyapa (1.25 crore) and Azaad (1.50 crore).

Once that is achieved, Jaat will be competing against Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, John Abraham’s The Diplomat, and other Bollywood biggies.

Jaat vs lowest ticket sales of 2025 on BMS

Randeep Hooda co-starrer will also be battling against Emergency, Deva, and other Bollywood films of 2025 to register higher ticket sales in advance booking. Interestingly, it has already left behind The Diplomat (13.5K) and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (14.05k).

Check out the final advance booking of Bollywood films in 2025 on BookMyShow:

Chhaava: 308K Sikandar: 250K Sky Force: 150k Badass RaviKumar: 67k Emergency: 41k Deva: 35k Fateh: 29k Azaad: 18k Jaat: 18k Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 14.05K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 9: 150 Crore Lifetime Impossible Now? Crashes Worse Than Salman Khan’s Last Eid Flop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News