Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda led Jaat is now facing competition at the Indian box office. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theatres and dominated the ticket windows on Friday. Despite all the odds, the Mythri Movie Makers production held its fort strong. Scroll below for day 9 collections.

Maintains a good momentum!

It was a Good Friday, so one expected a boost in box office collections. However, the Kesari Chapter 2 storm arrived, capturing almost 1,000 screens. But Jaat maintained a good hold, earning 3.95 crores on day 9. It witnessed a drop of only around 7% compared to 4.27 crores earned on the previous day.

This is a good sign, hinting there will be some promising growth during the second weekend. Sunny Deol starrer is performing really well on the single screens and will hopefully continue its domination on Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 62.24 crores (8-day extended weekend)

(8-day extended weekend) Day 9: 3.95 crores

Total: 66.19 crores.

Jaat vs Sunny Deol’s top 10 highest grossers

Jaat will achieve the 75 crore mark in the next 2-3 days. And with that, it will get closer to surpassing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and become Sunny Deol’s second highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top Bollywood grossers below:

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crores Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crores Jaat (2025): 66.19 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crores Border (1997): 39.45 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): 36.8 crores Singh Saab The Great (2013): 36 crores The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (2003): 26.22 crores Indian (2001): 24.21 crores Apne (2007): 22.06 crores

As visible, Sunny Deol is only 10.69 crores away from the #2 spot. However, it will be impossible to achieve the first position as Gadar 2 dominates with a massive gap.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

