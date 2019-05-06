Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha To Get A Sequel?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Ek Prem Katha is one of the most loved films of all time. Now it is being said that the film is all set to get a sequel.

The story will be the continuation from the original film with the backdrop of India – Pakistan. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was among the top 3 Indian films of all time highest footfalls.

A source close to the development revealed to PTI, that the cast will remain same. The source said, “We have been working on Gadar sequel since 15 years. It will be the story of Tara (Sunny), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeet (their son). The story will move ahead with an India-Pakistan angle. Gadar is incomplete without it.”

“The cast will remain same, like how we have seen in films like ‘Baahubali‘, ‘Rambo, ‘Fast and Furious‘, etc. We have discussed the idea with Sunny. We can’t disclose anything at the moment,” the source added.

Apart from this, work on Apne sequel too has begun which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

