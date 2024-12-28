Sean Diddy Combs is reportedly having a hard time inside the jail, especially since it’s the Holiday season and the world recently celebrated Christmas. He is missing his family, and according to sources, the music mogul suffered a meltdown. Despite begging the guards to take him to the hospital, he was denied. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, he has been in jail since September 16 and was counting on his legal team to get him out of there during the holiday. However, he has been getting hit with lawsuits almost every day, and it includes sexual assault, trafficking, and r*pe. Jay Z‘s name also came up recently when a woman accused them of r*ping her when she was 13. It allegedly happened at an industry after-party in 2000. Amid all the allegations, Diddy’s chances of getting bail during Christmas were not possible, and as the realization started to sink in, he broke down.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an insider shared the mental state of Sean Diddy Combs to Daily Mail. They claimed, “Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him.” The insider revealed he had a meltdown and explained how the music moghul coped with it. He even begged the guards to take him to the hospital, but they denied him. Diddy also pleaded for bail during Thanksgiving but got rejected for the third time.

He said, “He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars. It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.” Diddy is staying strong in jail as per the insider he always spends this time with his children, hence it became a nightmare.

A People report revealed how Sean Diddy Combs spent his Christmas in jail. He reportedly had breakfast at 6 a.m., including fruit, cereal, and breakfast cake. There was Cornish hen or BBQ tofu for lunch with sides, including macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, and a holiday dessert. Dinner featured peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, and fruit.

Sean Diddy Combs, who has been accused of sex trafficking and is at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, is awaiting his trial. The trial is set to take place in May 2025.

