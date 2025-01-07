Selena Gomez is a global star with millions of fans. She attracts a lot of attention for her work and her personal life as well. Another thing that she is praised for is her fashion statements. The music artist advocates prioritizing mental health and accepts herself the way she motivates several others in the process. She looked like a Disney princess at the Golden Globes 2025 Award ceremony, which was all over the news. However, another look that caught our eye was her recent spotting in LA. Scroll below for the deets.

Selena and Benny Blanco engaged in subtle PDA at the Golden Globes 2025 Award ceremony. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture and lost it to her co-star Zoe Saldana. Selena received much praise for how she cheered for Zoe when she won in the same category as Selena was nominated.

According to Just Jared, Selena Gomez arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s studio on Monday in Hollywood, California. The actress/singer was a delightful sight for sore eyes in an adorable mini dress. The Only Murders in the Building star rocked a chic white and gold dress with a plunging scoop neck. She paired the dress with dainty white heels and went minimalistic with her accessories.

The Golden Globe nominee sported a dazzling set of earrings and several sleek rings on her fingers, including her stunning engagement ring. Her makeup was also fresh and went perfectly with her attire.

For makeup, Selena Gomez wore a sheer, lightweight foundation base and rosy cheeks. Her eyebrows were well groomed, and her lips were the highlight of this look. Selena sported bright red lipstick to finish it off. Her medium-length hair was parted in the middle and featured subtle curls. The picture has gone viral on social media. Check them out here.

Selena today in LA 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TwhdF9TzWb — jo (@fetishxsel) January 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s film Emilia Perez shone at the Golden Globes 2025, winning four awards, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Dua Lipa Sizzles In Sultry Lace Valentino Catsuit To Close Out 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News