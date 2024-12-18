The shocking details behind Jamie Foxx’s serious injury at his birthday party have finally been revealed.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Hollywood star has been struck in the mouth with a glass during his birthday celebration.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for Foxx said at the time. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

Jamie Foxx was Involved in Altercation with Jackass Franchise

According to TMZ, the actor was involved in an altercation after crew members from the ‘Jackass’ franchise pointed a laser projecting an image of a penis at his table.

Foxx, who was celebrating his 57th birthday at Mr. Chow. in Beverly Hills on Friday, became upset when someone from the upstairs VIP area directed the offensive laser toward his table.

Jamie Foxx Considered the Joke Disturbing

Jamie Foxx was upset by the prank, especially since his daughters, Corinne, 30, and Anelise, 16, were at the table. The situation escalated when he and his friends confronted the group, which led to a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, a jackass member threw a heavy drinking glass, hitting Foxx in the mouth.

Sources close to the outlet reported that the ‘Django Unchained’ actor stood there bleeding and expressed his disbelief at the situation before quickly leaving the celebrity hotspot to get stitches.

TMZ also reported that the upstairs area was reserved by Dickhouse Productions, the company run by Jackass creator Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze. Even though none of the main stars from the show attended the party, several crew members affiliated with the production were there.

It’s claimed that the Jackass crew remained confrontational with those at the actor’s table after Foxx left the events.

Dickhouse Productions Attorney Refuted the Reports

Attorney Brian Freedman, representing Dickhouse Productions, stated that while the crew holds the ‘Ray’ actor in high regard, the version of events being reported is completely inaccurate and unjust to those who were present at the holiday celebration that night.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

