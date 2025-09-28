The Conjuring: Last Rites has entered its fourth weekend and continues to draw audiences, showing more than a million dollars in domestic earnings on Friday. The movie, which premiered on September 5, has already crossed $400 million worldwide, making it not only the highest-grossing film of the year but also the biggest hit in the entire Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office: Domestic Surge Pushes Weekend Numbers Higher

Friday brought a notable surge in domestic numbers, with earnings jumping over 140%, raking in nearly $2 million from 3,083 theatres, per Box Office Mojo. This represents a slight drop of 9.6% in theatre count from the previous 3,413. The strong weekend response has pushed the domestic total to $156.5 million, and by the end of this weekend, it is expected to get close to $160 million. Internationally, the movie has held its ground despite stiff competition from recent releases like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and One Battle After Another.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

North America – $156.5m

International – $264.6m

Total – $421.1m

Critics and audiences have noted weak direction and a flimsy storyline, which has contributed to a rapid decline in interest outside North America.

Last Rites Overtakes Michael Jordan’s Creed III

Domestically, Last Rites still trails behind Michael Jordan’s Sinners ($278.5m), which was the highest-grossing horror movie earlier this year. Although it will not surpass Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites has overtaken the domestic earnings of another Michael Jordan film, Creed III ($156.2m). Creed III, a sports drama starring Michael Jordan and Jonathan Majors, earned $276 million worldwide, mostly from North America. While Last Rites had already surpassed Creed III in total numbers, it has only now overtaken Creed III’s domestic haul.

Looking at long-term prospects, The Conjuring: Last Rites is on track to cross the total earnings of The Exorcist ($430.8m) soon, potentially securing the third-highest-grossing spot in history. The film will remain in theatres for several more weeks, and industry estimates suggest it could reach around $450 million globally before concluding its theatrical run.

