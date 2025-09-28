A few days ago, horror sensation The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed the $150 million mark in North America and $250 million from international markets, bringing its current worldwide total to an impressive $421.1 million. In doing so, it has outperformed all other horror films released in 2025, including Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Weapons, and 28 Years Later.

As Last Rites nears the $450 million milestone at the global box office, it’s also closing in on a spot among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025. Currently, the latest Conjuring installment ranks as the eleventh highest-grossing movie of the year. Let’s take a look at the current top ten list and see what it needs to earn to secure a place in the top ten.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $156.5 million

International: $264.6 million

Worldwide: $421.1 million

Top Ten Highest-Grossing Films of 2025

At the time of writing, these are the top ten highest-grossing movies released in 2025, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Ne Zha 2: $1.9 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth: $867.1 million How to Train Your Dragon: $635 million F1: $626.2 million Superman: $615.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $520.9 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie – Infinity Castle: $506.8 million

To enter 2025’s top ten, the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural horror film needs to earn roughly $86 million more worldwide. At its current pace, there’s a chance it could reach this milestone, provided positive word-of-mouth continues and the film receives the right push, especially during the later stages of its theatrical run. The verdict is expected to become clear in the coming weeks.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: One Battle After Another: Why Does The Ending Of Paul Thomas Anderson & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Film Feel Bigger Than Survival?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News