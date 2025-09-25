Pawan Kalyan has been roaring at the box office ever since the advance booking of his film, They Call Him OG, commenced. The Telugu action biggie also starring Emraan Hashmi has now bombarded the box office with its opening day numbers. The estimates clearly indicate at the biggest box office record being broken!

Shah Rukh Khan Dethroned After 749 Days!

Shah Rukh Khan was holding a spot in the list of the top 10 biggest Indian openers at the box office. Jawan, with an opening day collection of 75 crore at the box office, was the tenth biggest Indian opener ever. Now, Pawan Kalyan has entered the list, pushing Jawan out of the top 10.

OG Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, They Call Him OG has earned in the range of 90 – 92 crore on day 1, including 20 crore collection from the paid previews on Wednesday. On Thursday, September 25, the film earned in the range of 70 – 72 crore at the box office.

Seventh Biggest Indian Opener

Pawan Kalyan‘s film has surpassed Salaar’s 92 crore to bring the seventh biggest Indian opening at the box office. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was holding a spot in the top 10 list since 749 days.

Check out the top 10 biggest openings by an Indian film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore RRR: 134 crore Baahubali 2: 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore They Call Him OG: 90 – 92 crore* (estimated) Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore Devara: 83 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

