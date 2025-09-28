One Battle After Another arrived in theaters with plenty of attention, and Warner Bros can breathe a little easier as the film managed to earn just under $20 million mark in its opening day. The studio had been on a strong run of $40 million-plus debuts this year, and while that streak ends here, the start is still encouraging for director Paul Thomas Anderson’s costliest project to date.

One Battle After Another’s Promising Box-Office Kickoff

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, earned about $9 million on Friday (per Box Office Mojo), which includes the $3.1 million it brought in from Thursday previews. By the end of the weekend, the domestic total is projected to be around $20-$25 million, putting it in the same league as DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

North America – $8.8m

International – $10.2m

Total – $19m

Now, the comparison is telling, since Martin Scorsese’s Killers managed more than $60 million domestically and $150 million worldwide. The new film’s debut also doubles what DiCaprio made with Body of Lies back in 2008. Over the years, he has delivered nearly a dozen openings above $20 million without leaning on franchise roles, a rare achievement for any star. Yet, there is uncertainty about whether Anderson’s film can hold steady in the weeks ahead.

DiCaprio has grown increasingly selective with his projects since winning the Oscar for The Revenant a decade ago. That survival epic earned over $500 million worldwide, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood followed in 2019 with close to $400 million.

Paul Thomas Anderson Achieves His Biggest Opening

For Anderson, this is already the most commercially successful launch of his career. The film carries a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than anything he has previously made, and critics have called it one of his most entertaining works while also thematically ambitious. It has also become his highest-rated film with audiences, who awarded it an 87% approval on RT and an A grade on CinemaScore.

Can One Battle After Another Overcome Its $140 Million Budget

With a budget of around $140 million, One Battle After Another has a lot of ground to cover, but audience reactions have been encouraging. Early reviews have gone as far as calling it one of the standout works of the era.

Alongside DiCaprio, the cast includes Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti, and the film is now playing in theaters.

