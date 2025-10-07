After three weeks in theaters, the Francis Lawrence-directed dystopian thriller The Long Walk has earned $44.3 million worldwide, with $31.9 million from North America and $12.4 million from international markets, according to Box Office Mojo. This places the film among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025.

Having already outgrossed several iconic films, including Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption, Child’s Play, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Long Walk is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of a 92%-rated horror movie by the director of the 2025 horror hit, Weapons.

That film is Zach Cregger’s solo directorial debut, Barbarian. Here’s how much The Long Walk still needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

The Long Walk Vs Barbarian – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $31.9 million

International: $12.4 million

Worldwide: $44.3 million

Barbarian – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $40.8 million

International: $4.5 million

Worldwide: $45.3 million

As you can see, The Long Walk currently trails Barbarian by roughly $1 million in worldwide earnings. With its current momentum, the dystopian thriller is expected to overtake Zach Cregger’s horror flick in the coming days.

The Long Walk vs. Barbarian – Better Return On Budget?

The Long Walk and Barbarian were made on estimated production budgets of $20 million and $4.5 million (per The Numbers), respectively. This means, with worldwide earnings of $44.4 and $45.4 million each, the two films earned 2.2 times and 10.1 times their production budgets. So, Zach Cregger’s Barbarian delivered a significantly higher return relative to its budget.

What Is The Long Walk About?

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

