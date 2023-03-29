Keanu Reeves is certainly enjoying the success of his fourth John Wick movie as audiences are praising the movie. The highly packed action movies have been getting critical acclamation along with audiences being awestruck. However, many would not know that Reeves’ other action-packed movie, Matrix, was initially offered to Johnny Depp with Will Smtih also in the running. Read on to find out more about it!

In the late 90s, these stars were one of the most promising faces of the showbiz industry who have already proved their mantle now. However, one’s loss can be others’ profit, which was proved when Depp declined ‘The Matrix’, and the role eventually went to Keanu Reeves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the movie went on to make billions of dollars at the box office, it opened a new door of success for Keanu Reeves. ‘The Matrix’ composer Don David once revealed that Johnny Depp was the first choice for the Wachowski Sisters. He later added Warner Bros also had Brad Pitt and Val Kilmer in mind, along with Will Smith as yet another star once considered for the role, which ultimately went to Keanu Reeves, as reported by The Things.

Fortunately or unfortunately, all the candidates turned down the role. However, it is unclear why Johnny Depp said no to the role. It is speculated that his schedule was extremely hectic, with three movies along with a TV project which ultimately made Reeves a Hollywood star!

Upon getting the role, Keanu Reeves thought there was a bit of luck involved in grabbing the opportunity. He stated that the magical moment took place in a parking lot when the makers asked him to star in the film, also telling him that he had four months to get in top shape for the role. 4

“I was very lucky. I got a call from my agent, saying that these directors, the Wachowskis, wanted to meet, and they sent me the script, which was absolutely amazing. I went in to meet with them, and they showed me some artwork of their vision and an early version of “bullet time,” It was very exciting and inspiring,” said Keanu Reeves.

However, the rest is history as Keanu Reeves and the movies went on to the next level as it also boosted the actor’s career trajectory!

Must Read: Sharon Stone Recalls Humiliation Over Being Called ‘Karen’ During ‘Basic Instinct’ Shoot: “Decided To Carry My Dignity Even Louder”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News