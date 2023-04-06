The introduction of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the MCU was one of the biggest highlights of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was definitely a treat for the fans who have been for The Man Without Fear to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, many have noticed that Charlie Cox did take a pause before giving his first line in the movie, and now it has been revealed that he was asked to do so. Read on to find out what he has to say!

The ardent Marvel fans were enthralled to see the star of Netflix’s Daredevil advocating Spider-Man within the MCU. His appearance was praised by fans and critics, as it promised a vital role for his character. We even saw him again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it was not as good as Spider-Man: NWH.

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox explained the dramatic pause between Matt Murdock’s introduction in Spider-Man NWH and his first line of dialogue at the MegaCon Orlando 2023 event. When he was asked about his MCU introduction, he admits that he was told to pause after his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ entrance so that the audience could clap.”I said to the director, ‘Why are you doing that? It feels like I should just speak.’ He was like, ‘No because people are gonna be really excited,'” said the Daredevil actor.

Being one of the favourite characters, Marvel Studios was aware that Daredevil’s MCU appearance would elicit applause and celebration from audiences. Hence, they wanted to frame the scene so that audiences would not miss his dialogue over the sound of cheering.

However, Charlie Cox will be seen next with his new Daredevil series titled, Daredevil: Born Again, which began filming in February 2023 in New York City. The story details about the upcoming series are under wraps, but it is believed to be adapting the “Mayor Fisk” comic book arc.

