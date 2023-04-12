Just a few hours back, there were reports about Sanjay Dutt getting injured on the sets of his Kannada film KD. While the incident did very much happening, its scale is rather small than what’s being spoken about.

As per previous reports, the accident took place during a bomb explosion scene on the set in Bengaluru. The accident resulted in the star suffering injuries on his elbow, hand, and face. In fact, the shooting of the film has been halted following the incident.

Now, an official spokesperson of KD has updated us of what unfolded and how much damage the accident caused Sanjay Dutt. The spokesperson said, “Sanju baba did get injured, but it was a minor accident. There is no serious harm caused. In fact, the situation was brought in control soon, and shooting has even resumed.”

Well, we are glad to know that Sanjay Dutt is doing well. The shoot had not been stalled, and everything was very much under control. Yet, we wish Sanju Baba a speedy recovery.

KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil directed by Prem. Starring Dhruva Sarja, Ravichandra, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, KD is a Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

