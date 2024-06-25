Rags to riches: Three upcoming Telugu films with similar stories

Lucky Bhaskar, Matka, and Kubera are three Telugu films that have recently caught the attention of film lovers because of their interesting shared themes and plot elements. Though these films are not similar, they all delve into the issues of money, robbery, and black money, thereby sparking debates as to whether they borrow from each other or simply look at the same issue in diverse ways.

Lucky Bhaskar

The film, starring Dulquer Salman, has been directed by Venky Atluri and tells a story about how a young employee from the bank became a millionaire overnight after committing an unbelievable act in his bank. The storyline for this movie revolves around what happens after he wakes up rich.

Matka

Varun Tej stars in Karuna Kumar’s Matka, which is set in a vintage era and uncovers black money’s underbelly. It paints a grim picture of how ill-gotten wealth affects individuals and communities within societies’ fabric.

Kubera

Sekhar Kammula directs this film about one man’s fixation on becoming very wealthy and powerful. His journey into ‘black’ money exposes the corrupting influence of greediness alongside what people can do to establish themselves financially stronger than others.

It is clear that these movies share commonalities in their themes, which revolve around the search for riches, the illegal acquisition of the same, and subsequent ethical or social consequences. However, each movie brings its own perspective with distinct narrative styles.

Lucky Bhaskar focuses on how sudden wealth changes everything for an average man, while Matka talks about systemic corruption tracing its history. Kubera, on its part, goes deep into psychological decline due to unending greed.

Ultimately, it is up to viewers to determine if these movies are inspired by each other or simply raise universal issues from distinct perspectives. Money, theft, and black money are indeed universal themes that provide artists with wide platforms to present their stories. Despite this, every movie is unique in its own way because they are all directed by different people.

