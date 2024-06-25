What is the Plot of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil?

The plot of “Guruvayoorambala Nadayil” is delightfully straightforward. It centers around the dynamic between future brothers-in-law Vinu Ramachandran, played by Basil Joseph, and Anandan, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Vinu is set to marry Anjali, played by Anaswara Rajan. After a rough breakup, Vinu spent five years in a funk, so Anandan steps up as his life coach, helping him shake off the blues. Nikhila Vimal stars as Parvathy, Anandan’s estranged wife, and Vinu encourages Anandan to patch things up with her. But just when things seem rosy, a surprising twist stirs up the drama. Dive into “Guruvayoorambala Nadayil” to see how it all unfolds!

Who are the Cast and Crew of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil?

Helmed by Vipin Das, “Guruvayoorambala Nadayil” showcases a stellar cast led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan, alongside Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Jagadish, and others. Deepu Pradeep pens the screenplay. Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathy under Prithviraj Productions Pvt Ltd and E4x Entertainment, the film features Neeraj Revi as the cinematographer, Ankit Menon as the music composer, and Johnkutty as the editor.

How was the Performance of the Cast and Crew of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil?

The cast delivers consistently strong performances throughout the film, with Prithviraj and Basil shining in their roles, bringing out the nuanced dynamics between Vinu and Anandan with charisma and conviction. Yogi Babu, despite limited screen time, injects humor without relying on common Tamil movie stereotypes such as fat shaming or skin tone jokes. Overall, the performances are commendable, albeit with occasional flaws. Ankit Menon’s music enriches critical moments with depth and emotion. Vipin Das’ direction adeptly handles the intricate narrative of “Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil,” ensuring a cohesive and engaging viewing experience. While the film encounters some clichéd moments and pacing issues in the latter half, it remains compelling overall.

How was the Box-office result of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil?

“Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil” premiered in theaters on May 16, 2024, generating some pre-release excitement that, combined with favorable word of mouth, propelled it to success. The film grossed approximately INR 90 crore worldwide, with an estimated INR 56 crore coming from the Indian domestic market within 35 days. This achievement was accomplished against a budget of 40 crore.

When and where is the OTT release date of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil?

Disney Plus Hotstar confirmed via Instagram that “Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil” will start streaming on June 27, 2024. The Malayalam movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu through dubbed versions.

