After taking a hiatus from acting veteran actress Vijayashanthi made a strong comeback with the 2019 film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Now she has signed her second film in the last five years titled #NKR21, alongside Nandamuri Kalyanram. Known for her powerful portrayals of strong characters throughout her career, Vijayashanthi’s role in #NKR21 is reported to be one of her most impactful yet.

Celebrating her birthday recently, the makers of #NKR21 unveiled a special glimpse of Vijayashanthi in her role as Vyjayanthi IPS. This character is expected to be a major plus point of the film. In the 34-second teaser, the actor Kalyan Ram elevated her character with powerful dialogue, significantly departing from his usual roles. Directed and written by Pradeep Chilukuru, this #NKR21 promises to be an action-packed thriller.

Vijayashanthi often referred to as the ‘Lady Superstar’ for her intense roles in her prime was drawn to #NKR21 because of the character and script. Her portrayal as an honest police officer echoes her iconic role in Karthavyam earned her a good name in the Tollywood film industry.

The first-look poster of #NKR21, released as part of Vijayashanthi’s birthday celebrations, introduces her character, Vyjayanthi IPS. Despite wearing shades, her commanding presence in a khaki outfit hints at her character’s strength and determination.

#NKR21 is being produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts and presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary. Currently being filmed on a grand scale in Hyderabad, the movie also features Sohel Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth in key roles. The talented team includes cinematographer Ram Prasad, music director Ajaneesh Loknath, and editor Thammiraju.

Vijayashanthi’s return to the screen with this #NKR21 is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike. As filming progresses and more details emerge, expectations are high for #NKR21 to make a significant mark in everyone’s careers.

Must Read: Guruvayoorambala Nadayil On OTT: Here’s Where & When To Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Comedy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News