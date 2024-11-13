Sivakarthikeyan’s war drama Amaran is working like magic at the box office, with the film standing at a whopping 164.45 crore in 13 days at the box office! In fact, on the second Tuesday, it even managed to surpass the two major Diwali biggies in Hindi – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Tuesday, November 12, the biopic on the war martyr Mukund Varadarajan garnered a huge 5 crore collection. This was a minimal drop from the previous day’s 5.70 crore, which is a bright lining to the film facing major competition at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan VS Kartik Aaryan VS Ajay Devgn!

While the Tamil war drama earned 5 crore on the second Tuesday, November 12, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy earned only 4.40 crore on the same day, and Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie earned only 4 crore.

Will It Win The Diwali Race?

However, will Amaran still win the Diwali race at the box office? Well, considering the box office collection it still is far away to enter the 200 crore club and trails behind the two Hindi biggies. However, in the longer, it might definitely match the profits earned at the box office in total.

Making Records!

Amaran is already the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 beating Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. In order to claim the top spot it needs to earn more than a 100 crore at the box office still, to surpass Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time that earned 257 crore in its lifetime!

Here is the 13-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 114.85 crore

2nd Friday: 7.40 crore

2nd Saturday: 14.50 crore

2nd Sunday: 17 crore

2nd Monday: 5.70 crore

2nd Tuesday: 5 crore

Total: 164.45 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

